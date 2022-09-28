Espino (0-8) took the loss Tuesday as the Nationals fell 8-2 to Atlanta, giving up four runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The 35-year-old righty blanked Atlanta through three innings, but Espino got tagged for two runs in the fourth before serving up back-to-back homers to Orlando Arcia and Ronald Acuna in the fifth. Espino has a respectable 4.09 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB through 22 innings in September, but with MacKenzie Gore (elbow) set to join the rotation before the end of the year, it's not clear if he'll get one more chance to earn his first win of 2022.