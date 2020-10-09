Espino was outrighted off the Nationals' 40-man roster Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Espino made two appearances for the Nationals this season, his first since 2017. He allowed three runs on eight hits over six innings while striking out seven and walking two. He now owns a 5.70 ERA in 30 career big-league frames.
