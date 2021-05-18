Espino was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Espino spent four days on the big-league roster during his latest stint with the team, allowing a run in both of his relief appearances. Patrick Corbin returned form the paternity list in a corresponding move.
