Espino (0-4) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies.

Espino surrendered a pair of home runs to account for four of his five earned runs. Out of 10 starts this season, Espino has allowed at least one home run eight times and multiple long balls on five occasions. In that same span, he has a 5.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and a 33:9 K:BB across 44 innings.