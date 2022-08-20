Espino allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Friday.

Espino matched a season high with four walks in this outing. He threw only 44 of 84 pitches for strikes, and he put two of the first three batters in the fifth inning on base before reliever Victor Arano allowed them to score on a Manny Machado double. Espino has allowed at least three runs in five of his last seven outings. He has a 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 65:19 K:BB through 85.2 innings across 33 appearances (13 starts). The right-hander is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Reds next week.