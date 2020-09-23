Espino didn't factor into the decision during an 8-7 win over the Phillies in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, giving up three runs on seven hits over four innings. He struck out four.

Making his third career start in the majors and first since 2017, Espino threw 41 of 66 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. The Nats have not yet been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, so with Espino not scheduled for another start before the season ends Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him dropped from the roster for a fresh bullpen arm.