Manager Davey Martinez said Tuesday that Espino will stay in the Nationals' rotation for at least one more start, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Espino started in place of Erick Fedde (oblique) against the Mets on Monday and wound up earning his second win while tossing five shutout innings. His next start will likely come Saturday against the Dodgers, and depending on how he fairs, he could remain in the rotation beyond this weekend.