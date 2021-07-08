Espino will start Friday's game against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Espino made his last two appearances as a starter, and he allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five in 9.1 innings during that time. He'll make another start prior to the All-Star break in place of right-hander Joe Ross (elbow), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
