Espino is starting Monday's game against the Phillies.
Espino made a spot start June 16, but he had moved back to the bullpen for his last two appearances. The right-hander tossed two innings in Friday's loss to Miami, and he'll make his third start of the season Monday after Erick Fedde (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
