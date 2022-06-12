Espino will start Sunday's game against Milwaukee, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Espino was a starter in 19 of his 35 appearances last season but has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen this year. He's had plenty of success, with an excellent 3.8 percent walk rate offsetting a sub-par 19.0 percent strikeout rate, leading to a 2.03 ERA. He may find it hard to pitch deep enough to record a win Sunday, however, as he's topped out at three innings this season.
