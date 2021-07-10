Espino allowed three runs on six hits and one walk against San Francisco on Friday. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander didn't fool many hitters in the outing, as he induced only six swinging strikes and notched just one punchout. Espino gave up a season-high six hits but escaped with a no-decision. Since pitching five shutout innings against the Mets on June 28, Espino have given up six runs over his past eight innings. It remains to be seen if he'll continue to pick up starts or head back to the bullpen following the All-Star break.