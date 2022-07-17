Espino (0-3) took the loss during Saturday's 6-3 defeat at the hands of Atlanta, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Espino kept a high-powered Atlanta offense off the board in every inning except the third, but Matt Olson and Austin Riley long balls proved to be an insurmountable margin for Washington to overcome. The five strikeouts match a season high for the 35-year-old who's now surrendered four runs in three of his last four starts. Since joining the rotation June 12, Espino has posted a 6.34 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 31.2 innings across seven turns.