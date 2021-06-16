Espino will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The 34-year-old worked in long relief Friday after Max Scherzer (groin) exited with an injury, and he'll make a spot start Wednesday with Scherzer now on the injured list. Espino threw 56 pitches over 3.1 frames Friday, which was the first time since his season debut April 18 that he covered more than two innings, so he may have a tough time reaching the five-inning minimum to qualify for a win. He's pitched well this season with a 2.78 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB over 22.2 innings.