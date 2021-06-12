Espino (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Nationals fell 1-0 to the Giants, allowing one run on three hits over 3.1 innings of relief. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Pressed into service in the first inning after Max Scherzer (groin) lasted only 12 pitches, Espino kept the Nats in the game and set new season highs for longest outing and most strikeouts. Unfortunately, Anthony DeSclafani was busy tossing a two-hit shutout for the opposition. If Scherzer ends up missing additional time, Espino could see plenty of work in the short term, either by making spot starts or in a long relief role during bullpen days. On the season, the 34-year-old journeyman has a surprising 2.78 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB through 22.2 innings.