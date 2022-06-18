Espino took a no-decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks across five innings while striking out five.

Espino's second start of the year lasted longer than his first, but it wasn't particularly strong. He walked the first two batters of the game but escaped without allowing a run thanks to a pickoff by catcher Keibert Ruiz and a pair of strikeouts. He had much more trouble in the third innings, allowing a solo homer to Matt Vierling before Yairo Munoz scored on an error and Kyle Schwarber scored on a fielder's choice. The Nationals have a pair of off days next week, so it's not yet clear whether Espino will be needed in the rotation.