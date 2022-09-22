Espino allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings Wednesday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Espino had worked out of the bullpen in each of his last three outings and completed only one inning on each occasion. Therefore, he was pulled after only 71 pitches in Wednesday's outing, though he effectively limited Atlanta's offense thanks to six groundball outs. It's unclear whether Espino will stick in the rotation to close the season, but he has a 4.17 ERA with an 87:22 K:BB across 108 frames for the campaign.