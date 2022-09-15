Espino allowed a run over one inning out of the bullpen during Wednesday's loss to the Orioles, and manager Dave Martinez said the right-hander will serve as a reliever for the time being, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old made his last start Sept. 6 against the Cardinals and gave up three runs over five innings, and Wednesday was his second straight relief appearance. Espino has an 0-7 record this year, but he's been a solid swingman with a 4.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 82:20 K:BB across 103 innings. He could return to the rotation down the stretch but for now has shifted to the bullpen.