Dunshee signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Tuesday.

Dunshee reached the majors for the first time in 2024, making one long-relief appearance for Atlanta in August before being quickly cast off the 40-man roster. After electing free agency in November, Dunshee caught on with Mexican League club Toros de Tijuana, but he was released last week so that he could pursue opportunities in affiliated ball. The 30-year-old righty ultimately caught on with the Nationals and will serve as organization pitching depth at the Triple-A level.