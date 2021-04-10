Corbin was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and is set to start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The 31-year-old was away from the team for a week due to contract tracing from the Nationals' COVID-19 outbreak, but he's set to start the fifth game of the season Saturday. However, Corbin may not be a great fantasy option since he could face some limitations in his first start of the season and due to the brief layoff.
