Corbin was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and is set to start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The 31-year-old was away from the team for a week due to contract tracing from the Nationals' COVID-19 outbreak, but he's set to start the fifth game of the season Saturday. However, Corbin may not be a great fantasy option since he could face some limitations in his first start of the season and due to the brief layoff.