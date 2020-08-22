Corbin (2-2) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out nine over 6.1 innings as he was charged with the loss Friday against the Marlins.

Corbin was quite effective over his first three starts of the season, but he's now been charged with back-to-back losses. He tallied a season-high nine strikeouts against the Marlins, but a second-inning rally by Miami put Corbin in line for the loss. The southpaw now carries a 3.99 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 29.1 innings this season. He'll attempt to return to the win column at home Wednesday against the Phillies.