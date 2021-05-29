Corbin (3-4) took the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers after giving up four runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks across five innings.

The left-hander had a rough start and served up a two-run homer to Avisail Garcia during the opening frame, and Milwaukee tacked on two more runs during the third inning. Corbin has a 6.23 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 41:20 K:BB over 52 innings (10 starts) in 2021.