Corbin (0-2) allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out one across two innings, taking the loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Corbin has struggled after coming off the COVID-19 IL, allowing three home runs in the first two innings of Thursday's game. In two starts, the 31-year-old allowed 15 earned runs in 6.1 innings. He is coming off a nice spring with an increase in his velocity, but last year's ERA (4.66) and WHIP (1.57) were down from prior seasons. His next start will come against the Cardinals on Tuesday.