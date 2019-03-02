Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Allows one unearned run
Corbin gave up one unearned run on two hits with no walks and one strikeout across three innings during Saturday's spring win over the Twins.
The run is the first allowed by Corbin in spring training, as he has yet to allow an earned run over five innings. The 29-year-old signed a massive six-year, $140 million contract with the Nationals in December and will play a vital role in the starting rotation behind Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.
