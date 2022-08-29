Corbin (5-17) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over the Reds.

Corbin yielded an unearned run in the first inning before serving up a solo homer to Stuart Fairchild in the second. The veteran southpaw then turned in four straight scoreless frames to earn his first win since June 28. He'd gone 0-7 with an abysmal 8.32 ERA in nine outings since that last victory. Corbin will carry a 6.56 ERA into his projected road outing against the Mets next weekend.