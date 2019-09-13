Corbin (12-7) got the win against the Twins on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out three and walking none as the Nationals prevailed 12-6.

Corbin kept on rolling against Minnesota, tossing his seventh quality start in his last eight outings and nabbing his 12th win of the season. He's having a stellar campaign for the Nationals, posting a 3.20 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 213:60 K:BB across 185.2 innings. The left-hander will look to keep it going in his next start, which will come on the road against the Cardinals on Tuesday.