Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Blanks Bucs for 10th win
Corbin (10-5) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings while striking out four in an 11-1 victory over the Pirates.
The southpaw didn't allow a runner past second base and left the game after 93 pitches (63 strikes), but Tanner Rainey blew the combined shutout in the ninth. Corbin will take a 3.17 ERA and 184:51 K:BB through 161.2 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Orioles.
