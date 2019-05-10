Corbin (3-1) scattered three hits over seven shutout innings against the Dodgers on Thursday, striking out eight and walking four in a 6-0 victory for the Nationals.

It was a sterling effort from the left-hander, who picked up his third win of the season after blanking the Dodgers over seven frames. Corbin was blown up for six runs in five innings by the Cardinals on April 29, but he's now tossed quality starts in all of his trips to the mound this season aside from that one, giving him a 3.20 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and a 58:17 K:BB through 50.2 innings.