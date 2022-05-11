Corbin didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Mets, giving up three hits and four walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw wasn't efficient, tossing 51 of 86 pitches for strikes before exiting, but he left the game with a 2-0 lead only to watch the Washington bullpen cough it up. Corbin has looked much better over his last three starts with a 2.37 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through 19 innings, but his poor 19.9 percent strikeout rate and career-worst 10.9 percent walk rate on the season indicate how thin his margin for error can be.