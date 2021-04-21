Corbin pitched six shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out five but did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Corbin returned to form with a scoreless, six-inning gem Tuesday against the Cardinals. The 31-year-old was completely locked in as he did not allow a walk and retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced. It was a very uplifting outing for Corbin after he had allowed 15 earned runs, four homers and sported a 6:7 K:BB across 6.1 innings over his first two starts. Tuesday's performance very well could have been a turning point for Corbin, as he'll look to continue his momentum in his next start against the Blue Jays next Tuesday.