Corbin's goal is to build up to six innings or 100 pitches by Opening Day, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports. "I feel pretty positive that I'll be able to get there," he said.

He threw 43 pitches Saturday and will throw again Monday. In a season in which many pitchers will likely be on pitch counts in their first starts, Corbin would theoretically be as stretched out as just about anyone for his first turn in the rotation. He is expected to start July 26 at home against the Yankees.