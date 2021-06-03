Corbin (3-5) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings to take the loss against Atlanta on Thursday.

Corbin's recent rough stretch continued Thursday, and he's now given up at least three runs in each of his last four outings. He began Thursday's contest by tossing five scoreless frames, but he gave up four runs to begin the sixth inning and was put in line for the loss as a result. The southpaw has now posted a 6.28 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 57.1 innings across 11 starts this year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.