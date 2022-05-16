Corbin (0-6) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Astros.

Corbin held the Mets scoreless in five innings during his last outing and held the Astros without a run over the first four frames in Sunday's matchup. However, he gave up three homers over the next three innings and was ultimately forced to take his sixth loss in eight starts this season. The 32-year-old now has a 6.28 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 38.2 innings to begin the year. Corbin tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Milwaukee on Saturday.