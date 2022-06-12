Corbin (3-8) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-6 victory over the Brewers, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over six-plus innings. He struck out two.

The veteran southpaw got plenty of run support and took an 8-1 lead into the seventh inning before hitting the wall and costing himself his fifth quality start of the season by allowing four straight hits, including two doubles and a homer. Corbin has won three of his last four outings, but his 6.65 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB through 66.1 innings on the year remain grim reminders of the fantasy risk he poses despite his recent success.