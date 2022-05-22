Corbin (0-7) took the loss in Saturday's 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Brewers, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

Corbin surrendered two runs in the first and three in the fifth to fall in line for the loss but pitched well between, retiring nine of 10 batters faced during the middle three innings. Washington has now lost all nine of the 32-year-old's starts while managing just 16 runs of support. Corbin hasn't pitched well either with a 6.60 ERA though a 4.20 FIP points to better luck ahead. He lines up to start again midweek against Colorado.