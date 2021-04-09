Corbin has been cleared to return from the COVID-19 injured list and could start Saturday against the Dodgers, but manager Dave Martinez said he first wants to "get eyes on" the left-hander, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 31-year-old wasn't one of the four players activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday, but he's apparently been cleared and is set to join the team in Los Angeles. Corbin could make his season debut Saturday against the Dodgers if everything checks out, otherwise he'll likely be inserted into the rotation sometime next week.