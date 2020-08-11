Corbin (2-0) picked up the win in Monday's 16-4 rout of the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw fired five scoreless innings before running into a bit of trouble in the sixth, but by that point the Nats had a 14-0 lead. Corbin needed 87 pitches (54 strikes) to record his second quality start in three outings and reduce his ERA to 2.50. He'll look to keep rolling when he next takes the mound Saturday in Baltimore.