Corbin (6-19) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Corbin made his first start since Sep. 20 and turned in another poor outing. He gave up just one run through three innings before coughing up six in the fourth and fifth frames combined. The 33-year-old southpaw finishes the 2022 campaign with a brutal 6.31 ERA and 128:49 K:BB through 31 starts. Corbin briefly looked like he turned a corner late in the year; he registered a 2.84 ERA across 31.2 frames in six starts before Sunday's implosion.