Corbin (2-3) took the loss Tuesday in Philadelphia after giving up two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

It certainly wasn't the left-hander's best outing, but he was going to have a difficult time avoiding the loss regardless with the offense providing zero run support. Corbin has a 3.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB through 40.1 innings and will look to get back in the win column Sunday in Atlanta.