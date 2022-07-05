Corbin allowed one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out four across seven innings Monday against the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.

Corbin surrendered his only run of the day in the top of the third inning on an RBI single to left field, and he would exit without an opportunity to earn the win despite turning in yet another strong performance. Corbin has given up just two runs over his last two starts, fanning 16 and walking three over that stretch (15 innings).