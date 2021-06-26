Corbin (5-6) allowed three runs on five hits over six innings in a loss to Miami on Saturday. He struck out six.

Corbin was touched up for a pair of runs in the second inning and gave up a Jon Berti home run in the fifth. He did enough to pick up a quality start, and it was his first outing without issuing a walk since mid-May. Corbin now owns a 5.33 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 68:28 K:BB over 82.2 innings of work.