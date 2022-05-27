Corbin (1-7) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three across 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against Colorado.

Corbin entered Thursday having taken the loss in seven of his nine starts on the season. However, he was sharp against the Rockies, highlighted by 10 groundball outs. Corbin managed his third quality start of the season and has maintained a 6.30 ERA and 42:22 K:BB across 50 frames.