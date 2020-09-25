Corbin (2-7) allowed three runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out three over seven innings in a loss to the Mets on Thursday.

There was a lot of traffic on the bases, and while Corbin was able to work around that traffic early, the Mets ultimately cashed in for three runs against the lefty in the fifth and sixth innings. Corbin ends his disappointing 2020 campaign with a 4.66 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB in 65.2 frames. He saw a big velocity dip across the board, and that's especially concerning for a 31-year-old with a history of elbow trouble.