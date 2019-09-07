Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Erratic in seventh loss
Corbin (11-7) took the loss Friday, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and six walks over five innings while striking out nine as the Nationals fell 4-3 to Atlanta.
The lefty wasn't at his sharpest -- the six free passes were a season high for Corbin -- but he generated a whopping 20 swinging strikes among his 107 pitches (63 total strikes) and fanned at least eight batters for the fifth time in his last six starts, a stretch during which he's posted a 2.13 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 46:16 K:BB over 38 innings. Corbin will look to get back into the win column Thursday in Minnesota.
