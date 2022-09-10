Corbin (6-18) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on 12 hits over 6.2 innings as the Nationals were downed 5-3 by the Phillies. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw was hit hard, serving up homers to Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto while tying his season high by allowing a dozen hits. Corbin saw his brief two-game winning streak snapped, and he's closing in on becoming just the second pitcher since 1980 to lose at least 20 games in a season (a dubious achievement Mike Maroth reached with the Tigers in 2003).