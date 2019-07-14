Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Fans 10 in no-decision
Corbin didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out 10.
For the second consecutive outing, the southpaw fanned double-digit batters and delivered a quality start but wasn't rewarded with a win, and in fact it took some ninth-inning heroics by Juan Soto just to take Corbin off the hook for his sixth loss. He's still on an impressive roll, going 2-0 over five straight quality starts with a 1.59 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 45:6 K:BB through 34 innings. Corbin will try to stay dialed in when he next takes the mound Thursday in Atlanta.
