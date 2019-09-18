Corbin (13-7) picked up the win in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Cardinals, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out 11.

The 11 whiffs tied his season high, a figure Corbin last reached July 7. The southpaw has delivered quality starts in seven of his last eight trips to the mound, posting a 2.16 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB through 50 innings over that stretch, and Corbin will look to keep rolling in his next outing Sunday in Miami.