Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Fans 11 for 13th win
Corbin (13-7) picked up the win in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Cardinals, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out 11.
The 11 whiffs tied his season high, a figure Corbin last reached July 7. The southpaw has delivered quality starts in seven of his last eight trips to the mound, posting a 2.16 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB through 50 innings over that stretch, and Corbin will look to keep rolling in his next outing Sunday in Miami.
