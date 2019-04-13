Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Fans 11 in no-decision
Corbin struck out 11 while allowing one run on four hits and a walk across seven innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Friday.
The Nationals bullpen blew this one in the eighth, and while Washington battled back to tie it, the bullpen gave up a three-run homer in the 10th. Corbin looked great again, though, inducing 18 swinging strikes, and he has 20 strikeouts in his last 13 innings. Corbin still doesn't have a decision but owns a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in three starts. His next outing should come against the Giants.
