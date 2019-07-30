Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Fans eight in ninth win
Corbin (9-5) picked up the win in Monday's 6-3 victory over Atlanta, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.
The lefty remains locked in -- over his last eight trips to the mound, Corbin has seven quality starts and a 4-0 record with a 1.76 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 65:13 K:BB through 51 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Sunday in Arizona.
