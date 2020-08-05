Corbin (1-0) allowed three earned runs on on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight across 5.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Nationals.

Corbin cruised through three innings, walking one and allowing one hit while fanning four. The big blow against him came in the fourth inning when he surrendered a two-run home run to Michael Conforto, though another run crossed the plate in the fifth frame when he allowed three consecutive singles. Though Corbin may not have had his best stuff -- he generated 11 swinging strikes on 102 total pitches -- he held the Mets largely to only base knocks, earned the win and racked up plenty of strikeouts. Corbin is projected to make his next start Monday in a rematch against the Mets.