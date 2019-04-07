Corbin allowed three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings during Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Mets. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Corbin served up three home runs on the afternoon but managed to keep things in check since all three were solo shots. The 29-year-old has a 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 12 innings during his first two starts with the Nationals, but has yet to pick up a win. Corbin is next set to take the mound against the Pirates next weekend.